Blackpool’s fellow League One club name new boss

Blackpool’s League One rivals Barnsley have appointed Neill Collins as their manager. The Tykes have hired the 39-year-old as their replacement for Michael Duff following his departure to Swansea City.

The Yorkshire club were beaten in the play-off final last season by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley. They will be looking to mount another promotion push next term and have a new boss at the helm.

Blackpool face Barnsley away at Oakwell on 30th September. The Tangerines then face them again in their final home game of the campaign at Bloomfield Road on 20th April next year.

Collins spent his playing career as a defender for the likes of Sunderland, Wolves, Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield United and racked up 597 appearances, chipping in with 34 goals. He then hung up his boots in 2018 and delved into the managerial world.

The Scotsman has been in charge of USL Championship outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies for the past five years. He won Coach of the Year in the American second division and guided his former club to the play-offs on a couple of occasions too.

Collins is pleased to be back in England now and has said: “First of all, I’d like to say a huge thanks to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for supporting me in exploring this opportunity. Without all the staff and players incredible hard work this would not have been possible.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back in to the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature. Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith showed in me by the owners and Khaled (El-Ahmad, chief executive)and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.”

