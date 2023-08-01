It has been a busy summer at Bloomfield Road with both comings and goings. Blackpool will be hoping to gain promotion to the Championship next season.

They were relegated to League One last term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news regarding some of their new league rivals...

Shrewsbury Town man departs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury Town winger Aiden O’Brien has been allowed to leave on loan for Sutton United. The former Millwall man has been given the green light to join the League Two side ahead of the new campaign. He had a spell in the fourth tier with Gillingham earlier this year.

New face at Carlisle United

Carlisle United have completed the loan addition of Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange. The Cumbrians have landed the 20-year-old to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. He moved to Selhurst Park in 2022 from Derby County and has since had stints away at RWD Molenbeek and Lincoln City.

Stevenage defender leaves

Stevenage defender Owen Cochrane has joined Kettering Town on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. The 18-year-old will be eager to get as much game time as possible in the Southern League Premier Division Central. He penned his first professional contract with Steve Evans’ side last month.

Bolton Wanderers bring in latest player

Bolton Wanderers have brought in Paris Maghoma on loan from Brentford. The 20-year-old, who has been on the books at Tottenham Hotspur in the past, is yet to make a senior appearance for the B’s.