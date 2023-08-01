Burton Albion in market for more signings before Blackpool trip

Burton Albion are in the hunt for more signings before their trip to Blackpool this weekend. The Brewers are up first for the Tangerines at Bloomfield Road on Saturday to kick-start the 2023/24 season.

Dino Maamria’s side finished 15th in the table in the last campaign. They picked up 56 points from their 46 games and were comfortably mid-table in the end after a tricky start.

Blackpool’s upcoming opponents have recently lost key midfielder Terry Taylor to fellow League One side Charlton Athletic. The likes of Craig MacGillivray, Jonny Smith and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson have also left the Pirelli Stadium since the end of last term.

The Brewers have delved into the window to land Mason Bennett, Rakeem Harper, Ryan Sweeney, Josh Gordon, Jamal Blackman, Jake Caprice, Jasper Moon, Steve Seddon and Cole Stockton. The latter has arrived after scoring 59 goals in 178 games in all competitions for Morecambe.

They aren’t stopping there either and their boss Maamria has said, as per BBC: “We have got 19 players that we will go forward with and we’ve probably got two or three we’re still working on. We know the loan market is still open, we know some good ones are coming on in the next few weeks, when these top teams allow their good loans to come out.

“So we have got room for improvement, there’s no doubt about that, and there is another month of the transfer window yet.”

He added: “In the next month we will have six or seven games so a lot can change, but ultimately we work on short term then we work on mid-terms, and we have long term as well,” he added.

“We have got our targets. We’ve been patient with that throughout the summer and if we can make any improvement to the team before next Saturday that would be brilliant.”