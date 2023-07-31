Shayne Lavery has had an impressive pre-season for Blackpool and has been in decent scoring form. The Northern Ireland international found the net again in the Seasiders’ 3-0 win against Hibernian over the weekend.

Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale got the other goals. Neil Critchley’s side have now finished their final pre-season game and all their focus is now on their opening day clash against Burton Albion on Saturday.

Blackpool were dealt a big blow when Jerry Yates left for Swansea City earlier this month. However, Lavery will fancy his chances of stepping into his shoes next term.

Speaking after his goal against Hibs, he said: “It’s good to get another one done and it’s always nice to score but mainly it was to get the fitness and to show the gaffer that we can fit into his system and play the way he wants to play.

“We’re still playing with two strikers, he still wants us to press. I think the least change in the team is up top but it’s all down to us when we get the ball and hopefully we can make a difference. I’m really looking forward to the start of the season; I think all of the lads are as well. It should be a good atmosphere and I can’t wait.”

Dale, who spent the last campaign on loan at Portsmouth, added: “It’s always nice to get a goal - it was a great ball by Kenny; he put it on a plate so happy days.

“Traditionally I’m a winger but I’ve played a lot in the ten so I can play that role how the gaffer wants me to but a little bit differently; dropping in, then going in behind. Obviously I’m not going to play like an out-and-out striker, I’m going to play a bit differently which could work in my favour.

“So it’s been nice to learn a new role and I’m enjoying it. Pre-season has been good, it’s been tough, but the boys look in great shape. We’ve been playing some good football and we’re always looking to improve as we get into the business of it and we’re all looking forward to kicking on.”

Lavery joined Blackpool in 2021, a year before Dale did, and he has since scored 12 goals in 70 games in all competitions. Prior to his move, the former Everton man spent two years at Linfield and was prolific for the NIFL Premiership outfit, finding the net 45 times in 84 outings.