Blackpool new boy calls for patience as Seasiders prepare for Hibernian test

Blackpool recruit Ollie Norburn has said his side will need to be patient in games next season. The Seasiders are back in League One following their relegation from the Championship last term.

They will be heading in more games as favourites in the next campaign and clubs may be more defensive against them. This is something that Neil Critchley’s has addressed already and is working on during this pre-season.

Blackpool landed Norburn on a two-year contract earlier this summer, with the club holding the option for a further year on top of that. He has played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Tranmere Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and most recently Peterborough United in the past.

Speaking after the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw away at Morecambe last time out, Norburn told the club website: “We implemented some of the things we have been working on and we’ll carry that on going into Saturday’s game and then we’ll be ready for the start of the season.

“We can be a lot better and we will be a lot better but overall it’s been a good 90 minutes of work.”

He added: “The gaffer was saying in the dressing room that we’ve got to be patient because it’s a 90 minute game of football. There was a sense of frustration going in at half time, so it’s something to learn from. Some games are going to be like that, especially in our league, it’s not just going to be total football all the time and pretty.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win the battle to enable you to go and play and we did. Hopefully that bodes well and we can continue to build ahead of the start of the season.”

Blackpool have one more pre-season friendly to get through this weekend at home to Hibernian. The Scottish Premiership side are managed by former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson these days.