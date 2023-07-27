Blackpool transfers: Midfielder target not for sale as contract talks begin

Blackpool drew 1-1 with Morecambe last time out on Tuesday evening. Attacker Shayne Lavery was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Hibernian. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder latest

Blackpool have been heavily linked with a move for Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon this week. The Cumbrians have released a statement on their official club website saying that they have turned down a bid from elsewhere for their star man. He is in contract talks over a new deal at Brunton Park.

The statement reads: “We are aware of the media reports of a transfer offer being made for midfielder Owen Moxon.

“We can confirm that we have received an offer and that it was turned down. The ‘leaking’ of a confidential offer, and its terms, is unwelcome and clearly designed to unsettle the player, fans and the club.

“We can confirm that Owen has one year left on his current contract and is not for sale. We see Owen Moxon as part of the future at the club. We had already been in talks with him and his agent about a new long-term deal with Carlisle United and had made a contract offer with that in mind prior to the bid coming in.

“We are hopeful that a new deal for an extended contract can still be reached with Owen, to keep him at Brunton Park beyond this season. We will continue to support manager Paul Simpson in getting a deal done. We hope this puts an end to the speculation and that we can all now focus on an exciting season ahead in League One.”

Former players updates

Tony Weston, who played for Blackpool as a youngster, is heading to Derby County following his exit from Rangers, as per Football Insider. Last season’s loanee Charlie Patino is wanted by Cardiff City from Arsenal, according to Darren Witcoop on Twitter, whilst the same reporter claims Reading want Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini after his spell with the Seasiders.