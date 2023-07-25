Blackpool transfers: New target emerges on radar, former loanees to move on

Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front over recent times as they prepare for the new season. The Seasiders’ most recent signing was striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City.

They are expected to bring in some more new faces over the next couple of weeks. Here is a look at the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder linked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are being heavily linked with Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon. Sky Sports have claimed that the Tangerines have seen a bid rejected by the Cumbrians for the former Annan Athletic man. He helped his current club gain promotion from League Two last term by scoring six goals in 54 games but they could face a real battle to keep hold of him now.

Former winger joins new club

Sullay Kaikai has been snapped up by Cambridge United following his departure from MK Dons. The winger, who was on the books at Bloomfield Road from 2019 to 2021, will be lining up against his former club in the next campaign with the U’s. He has penned a one-year deal with Mark Bonner’s side after spending time on trial at Rotherham United earlier this month.

Striker was on radar of Glasgow giants

Jerry Yates was wanted by Rangers before his move to Swansea, as per BBC Sport. The 26-year-old was Blackpool’s top scorer last season with 15 goals in all competitions. He was thrown a Championship lifeline by the Swans earlier this month, with Joseph coming the other way.

Ex-loanee update