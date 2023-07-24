Blackpool transfers: Midfielder targeted, former defender wanted

Blackpool continued their preparations for the new season with a 5-0 win away at Barrow last time out. The Tangerines are back in action on Tuesday night against Morecambe away.

They then take on Hibernian at home on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder links continue

Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue continues to be linked with an exit to ambitious League Two club Wrexham. The 26-year-old, who has been on the books at Chelsea and Liverpool in the past, spent time on loan at Lincoln City last term.

In this latest update, reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport: “I think that there will be a fair few players that Wrexham might look at signing on loan if they want to drop down and be part of the Hollywood experience as well. From the things that I’m hearing, there is a possibility that Wrexham might move for Matty Virtue, who is a 26-year-old midfielder at Blackpool. That could be one to watch. He spent last season on loan with Lincoln and did pretty well.”

Former defender eyed

Former Seasiders defender Ryan Edwards is a wanted man following his departure from Dundee United. According to Football Insider, he has emerged on the radar of some unnamed Championship and League One teams as he weighs up his options as a free agent. The 29-year-old spent a year at Bloomfield Road from 2019 to 2020 and made 27 appearances in all competitions, 21 of which came in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday identify replacement