Blackpool transfers: Update on attacking pair, midfielder joins on trial

By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool beat Barrow 5-0 away on Saturday as they continue their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 season. The Seasiders will be aiming for an immediate promotion from League One.

They have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker joins another club

Blackpool-linked Layton Stewart has been snapped up by Preston North End on a three-year deal from Liverpool. The attacker has been on the books at Anfield for his whole career to date but has now moved to Deepdale for a fresh start. He played for his new side in their 2-0 win over Aberdeen this weekend.

Former player snapped up

Birmingham City have snapped up Keshi Anderson on a free transfer following his exit from the Seasiders at the end of last term. The former Swindon Town man has penned a one-year contract with the Blues, with the club holding an option to extend his stay on top of that by a further 12 months. He has been on trial with John Eustace’s side over recent times and has done enough to earn a move.

Forward latest

Derby County have pulled out of the race to land Blackburn Rovers forward Jack Vale, according to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Blackpool in this window. However, he currently has a hamstring injury.

Midfielder on trial

The Real EFL claim midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe is on trial with the Tangerines at the moment. He is a free agent after cutting ties with Stoke City in the Championship at the end of June. The 23-year-old had a loan spell at Lincoln City in the last campaign to get some experience.

