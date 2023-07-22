News you can trust since 1873
Where the 17 players who have left Blackpool this summer have gone including Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Morecambe - gallery

Blackpool have let a few players leave the club over recent times

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and have since cut their cloth accordingly as they prepare for life back in League One. The Seasiders cut ties with a few players when they announced their retained list earlier this summer.

They have also seen loan players from the last campaign head back to their parent clubs. Neil Critchley is back at Bloomfield Road now and he will be aiming for promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking next term. In the meantime, here is a look at where Blackpool’s departed individuals have ended up....

1. Curtis Nelson

The defender has been snapped up by Derby County on a free transfer.

2. Jordan Thorniley

He has re-joined Oxford United from the Seasiders.

3. Luke Garbutt

The full-back has dropped into League Two to join Salford City.

4. Stuart Moore

He has signed for Morecambe following their relegation from League One.

5. Jerry Yates

The striker has left for Swansea City in the Championship.

6. Reece James

Sheffield Wednesday have landed him on a permanent basis after his loan spell.

7. Kevin Stewart

The former Liverpool man remains a free agent.

8. Keshi Anderson

He has been on trial with Birmingham City.

