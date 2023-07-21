Keshi Anderson has thanked Blackpool following his departure at the end of last season. The attacker’s contract at Bloomfield Road expired earlier this summer and he has now become a free agent.

He joined the Seasiders in 2020 and went on to make 70 appearances in all competitions. He chipped in with nine goals and was part of the side who were promoted from League One in his first year at the club under Neil Critchley.

Blackpool slipped out of the Championship last term and weren’t in a position to offer him a new deal. The Luton-born man has recently been on trial at Birmingham City and is being linked with a permanent move there now, as per BirminghamLive.

He has taken to Twitter to send the following message to his former club: “Thank you @blackpoolfc for the last 3 years of my career. From the managers, staff, my team mates and most importantly the fans. There were lots of up and downs along the way, from promotion to the championship, the struggles of injuries and the heartache of last season…

“Not being able to play a major role in helping my team mates and the club to stay up was very tough to take. So for that I apologise I felt nothing but tremendous love from all involved with @BlackpoolFC and will always have the best wishes for all moving forward.”

Prior to joining Blackpool three years ago, Anderson started out in non-league at Barton Rovers before Crystal Palace landed him in 2015. He never played for the Eagles’ first-team though and was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and Swindon Town during his time at Selhurst Park to gain experience.

