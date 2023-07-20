Blackpool continue their preparations for the upcoming League One season this weekend. The Seasiders are heading up to Cumbria to take on League Two side Barrow on Saturday afternoon.

They have more friendlies coming up after that against Morecambe and Hibernian. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder latest

Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue continues to be linked with a move to ambitious League Two new boys Wrexham this summer. TEAMtalk claim the Welsh side are lining up a swoop for the 26-year-old in this window. He spent time on loan at Lincoln City in the last campaign and is now back at Bloomfield Road with his future up in the air.

Goalkeeper moves elsewhere

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who has been linked with the Tangerines, has been snapped up by Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough. The 34-year-old has completed a switch back up to the Championship following his exit from Wigan Athletic in the third tier. He will provide competition and back-up to the goalkeeping department at the Riverside Stadium with Seny Dieng and Tom Glover.

Birmingham City eye departed attacker

Birmingham City are in talks with Keshi Anderson after his departure from Blackpool, as per a report by BirminghamLive. He is a free agent at the moment and has been on trial with the Blues recently. The 28-year-old, who has played for the likes of Crystal Palace and Swindon Town in the past, scored nine goals in 70 games in all competitions for the Seasiders.

Huddersfield Town want stopper