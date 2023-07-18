Blackpool have completed the signing of Josh Miles from Southport for an undisclosed fee. The attacker has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

He will initially link up with the development squad under Stephen Dobbie with a view to breaking into the first-team down the line. The 17-year-old has spent time in the Steven Gerrard Academy in the past.

Blackpool are said to have beaten competition from elsewhere to land the prospect and will be hoping to aid his development over the next few years. The Seasiders are currently preparing for their upcoming League One campaign and have brought in five new faces to their senior squad, with the most recent addition being striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City after Jerry Yates’ exit.

Miles is pleased to have made the switch to the Tangerines and has told the club website: “I’m delighted to be joining the Club. This is a big step in my career and I can’t wait to be part of the new season. I feel this is a place that will get the best out of me.

Academy Director Ciaran Donnelly said: “Josh has senior experience at a young age, showcased by his first team appearances with Southport. We jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the Club as he joins up with the Development Squad for the upcoming season.

“Josh has plenty of personality on the pitch and is an exciting player to watch, something which made him an instant fan’s favourite with Southport and we hope to give him the platform to show similar here.”

