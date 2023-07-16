News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Blackpool transfer news: Wrexham ‘set sights’ on ex Liverpool midfielder as League Two club target Portsmouth defender

Here are the latest Blackpool transfer news headlines and other major gossip from across League One with the new season fast approaching.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

The 2023/24 English Football League season is fast approaching as Blackpool get set to kick off their latest campaign at home to Burton on August 5.

In the meantime there is still plenty of summer transfer business that can be done as the Seasiders look to strengthen their squad for a push towards promotion and an immediate return to the Championship. There is also talk of players exiting Bloomfield Road and new reports claim that Wrexham have ‘set their sights’ on a current Blackpool midfielder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the third tier, a Portsmouth defender is being targeted by another League Two club. Here are the latest transfer news headlines for Blackpool and across League One:

Wrexham ‘set sights’ on Blackpool midfielder

Most Popular

Wrexham are apparently interested in Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, as reported by The 72 via journalist Alan Nixon. The League Two side, who are of course owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are understood to be targeting back-to-back promotions and could do so with more ambitious transfer moves.

Virtue, who was on loan at Lincoln City last season, has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Bloomfield Road. It remains unclear if the former Liverpool and Chelsea youth player was part of Neil Critchley’s plans for the coming season.

Gillingham target Portsmouth defender

Per a report from The Real EFL, who also reference Alan Nixon, Gillingham are said to be pursuing a deal for highly rated Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett in a ‘bargain deal’. It is claimed that the ‘ambitious’ League Two side are keen to secure the 30-year-old for a ‘cut price’ fee.

Hide Ad

Raggett is very much a veteran of the English Football League having turned out for the likes of Norwich City, Lincoln City and Rotherham United as well as Pompey throughout his playing career.

Related topics:Transfer NewsWrexhamBlackpoolPortsmouthLeague One