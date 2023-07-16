The 2023/24 English Football League season is fast approaching as Blackpool get set to kick off their latest campaign at home to Burton on August 5.

In the meantime there is still plenty of summer transfer business that can be done as the Seasiders look to strengthen their squad for a push towards promotion and an immediate return to the Championship. There is also talk of players exiting Bloomfield Road and new reports claim that Wrexham have ‘set their sights’ on a current Blackpool midfielder.

Elsewhere in the third tier, a Portsmouth defender is being targeted by another League Two club. Here are the latest transfer news headlines for Blackpool and across League One:

Wrexham ‘set sights’ on Blackpool midfielder

Wrexham are apparently interested in Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, as reported by The 72 via journalist Alan Nixon. The League Two side, who are of course owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are understood to be targeting back-to-back promotions and could do so with more ambitious transfer moves.

Virtue, who was on loan at Lincoln City last season, has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Bloomfield Road. It remains unclear if the former Liverpool and Chelsea youth player was part of Neil Critchley’s plans for the coming season.

Gillingham target Portsmouth defender

Per a report from The Real EFL, who also reference Alan Nixon, Gillingham are said to be pursuing a deal for highly rated Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett in a ‘bargain deal’. It is claimed that the ‘ambitious’ League Two side are keen to secure the 30-year-old for a ‘cut price’ fee.

