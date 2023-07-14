News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1991 including the Fun House fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, IRA firebomb attacks and Paul Gascoigne at Blackpool FC

Blackpool in 1991 was a year in history with some memories our town would rather forget.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

The resort was targeted by IRA terrorists which littered the town centre with firebombs causing fires and damage. It was also the year when the Fun House burned to the ground. Happier times included Cannon and Ball’s 25th anniversary of comedy and Gazza joined Blackpool fans at the Seasiders Club.

IRA Bombing in Blackpool, 1991

1. Blackpool, 1991

IRA Bombing in Blackpool, 1991 Photo: Submit

Paul Gascoigne chats to Blackpool FC Player Chris Hedworth a former team-mate at Newcastle, at the Seasiders Club

2. Blackpool, 1991

Paul Gascoigne chats to Blackpool FC Player Chris Hedworth a former team-mate at Newcastle, at the Seasiders Club Photo: Submit

Cannon and Ball launching their showbusiness silver anniversary on North Pier in 1991

3. Blackpool, 1991

Cannon and Ball launching their showbusiness silver anniversary on North Pier in 1991 Photo: Submit

St John's Church and the Yorkshire Bank in August 1991

4. Blackpool, 1991

St John's Church and the Yorkshire Bank in August 1991 Photo: staff

A few words from Les Dawson at the Illuminations switch-on in August 1991

5. Blackpool, 1991

A few words from Les Dawson at the Illuminations switch-on in August 1991 Photo: National World

A walk in the school grounds in Victorian dress for actress Jodie Prenger with teacher Mrs Coyne and fellow pupils Claire Armstrong, Davina Clavering and Katie Thompson at Elmslie School

6. Blackpool, 1991

A walk in the school grounds in Victorian dress for actress Jodie Prenger with teacher Mrs Coyne and fellow pupils Claire Armstrong, Davina Clavering and Katie Thompson at Elmslie School Photo: Submit Library

Fred Dale, Dale Air Conditioning Founder - the maker of smells

7. Blackpool, 1991

Fred Dale, Dale Air Conditioning Founder - the maker of smells Photo: Submit

The IRA Christmas firebombs of 1991 - corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road

8. Blackpool, 1991

The IRA Christmas firebombs of 1991 - corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road Photo: Submit

