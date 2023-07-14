25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1991 including the Fun House fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, IRA firebomb attacks and Paul Gascoigne at Blackpool FC
Blackpool in 1991 was a year in history with some memories our town would rather forget.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST
The resort was targeted by IRA terrorists which littered the town centre with firebombs causing fires and damage. It was also the year when the Fun House burned to the ground. Happier times included Cannon and Ball’s 25th anniversary of comedy and Gazza joined Blackpool fans at the Seasiders Club.
