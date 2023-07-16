News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Where Blackpool’s 15 signings from last season are now including Derby County and Aberdeen new pair - gallery

Blackpool endured a tough season on the pitch last term and were relegated from the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of dropping out of the second tier with promotion next term. They ended up bringing in a whole host of new signings last summer and then again in January as they looked to stay up.

Some their additions worked out but other struggled to make an impact and have now moved on from Bloomfield Road. Here is a look at where they all are at the moment as the Seasiders prepare for the start of the next campaign under Neil Critchley...

The right-back is still with Blackpool.

1. Andy Lyons

The right-back is still with Blackpool.

Photo Sales
He has been snapped up by Derby County on a free transfer.

2. Curtis Nelson

He has been snapped up by Derby County on a free transfer.

Photo Sales
The midfielder still has another year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road.

3. Tom Trybull

The midfielder still has another year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road.

Photo Sales
The left-back is still with the Seasiders.

4. Dominic Thompson

The left-back is still with the Seasiders.

Photo Sales
The midfielder, who signed for Blackpool last summer, left for Plymouth in January.

5. Callum Wright

The midfielder, who signed for Blackpool last summer, left for Plymouth in January.

Photo Sales
He has joined Aberdeen from Liverpool.

6. Rhys Williams

He has joined Aberdeen from Liverpool.

Photo Sales
The winger has gone back to Nottingham Forest.

7. Josh Bowler

The winger has gone back to Nottingham Forest.

Photo Sales
He is back at Leeds United following the end of his loan.

8. Ian Poveda

He is back at Leeds United following the end of his loan.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool