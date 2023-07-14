Blackpool will be eager to claw themselves out of League One at the first time of asking next season. The Seasiders have made five signings so far this summer.

Their first game of the new campaign is against Burton Albion at home on 5th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Full-back hails loan spell

Rangers new boy Dujon Sterling has said his loan spell at Blackpool was one of the ‘best times’ of his life so far. The 23-year-old spent time with the Seasiders from Chelsea during the 2021/22 season under Neil Critchley and has said, as per the Glasgow Times: “Going on loan to Blackpool, that was what got my confidence back up. Neil Critchley put trust in me. I’d been out the game for two years and everyone is thinking: ‘Where’s Dujon?

“No-one had heard of me or saw what was happening. I didn’t let it out in the press and Chelsea didn’t either. When I went to Blackpool, it was one of the best times in my life.”

Rotherham boost from Blackpool sale

Rotherham United are set for a financial boost following Jerry Yates transfer to Swansea City from the Tangerines, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. The Millers inserted a sell-on clause into his contract when he left South Yorkshire in 2020. He scored 15 goals in all competitions last term.

Linked striker update

The Seasiders have been linked with a swoop for Blackburn Rovers attacker Jack Vale recently. Football Insider claim he is on Critchley’s radar along with Derby County. In this latest update, the Lancashire Telegraph report he has sustained a hamstring injury in training and the extent of the damage is yet to be known at this stage.

Father has say on son’s move

