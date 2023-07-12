Blackpool transfers: Young forward emerges on radar, former midfielder lands new club

The Blackpool squad are currently away in Cork as they ramp up preparations for the new season. Neil Critchley’s side played non-league side Southport in a pre-season friendly and won 3-0.

Their next game is against League Two outfit Barrow next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker linked

Blackpool are being linked with a move for Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi. Football Insider claim the Tangerines have agreed a deal to land the League Two forward to bolster their attacking options. The 20-year-old has made 46 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date and has scored four goals.

He had loan spells away from the U’s at Bedfont Sports, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Chesham United to get some experience. The youngster then only made his Football League debut last year but has become an established member of the first-team squad now at Gander Green Lane.

Attacker signed

The Seasiders have signed sign striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City with Jerry Yates heading the other way. The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at Oxford United and fired in 10 goals in all competitions for the U’s, having spent the campaign prior with Cheltenham Town. He rose up through the academy ranks at Wigan Athletic before he was lured to Wales.

Former midfielder lands new club