Blackpool kick-start the 2023/24 season with a home clash against Burton Albion on Saturday 5th August. The Seasiders will be aiming for promotion under Neil Critchley.

They were beaten 2-1 in a friendly by Plymouth Argyle over the weekend and have Barrow up next on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Portsmouth defender wanted

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett is said to be on the radar of ambitious League Two side Gillingham. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Gills are keen to lure the centre-back to Kent this summer. He has been with Pompey since 2019 and made 53 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign.

Peterborough United striker eyed

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is apparently a wanted man this summer. The Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop claims the 28-year-old has emerged on the radar of some unnamed MLS clubs. He has scored 74 goals in 144 outings for the Posh to date but is facing an uncertain future at London Road.

Manchester United youngster wants move

Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill is aiming to join a third tier club on loan in this transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Manchester Evening News. He spent time with Newport County last term and chipped in with two goals in 20 games. The 19-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2020 having previously been at Manchester City.

Port Vale land defender

Port Vale have brought in defender Kofi Balmer from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan. He has been given the green light to leave Selhurst Park to get some more experience under his belt. Vale’s Director of Football David Flitcroft has told their website: “Kofi will be an excellent addition to our defensive unit as he can operate in all three central defensive positions.

