Blackpool transfers: Striker latest, Portsmouth man comments and former pair updates

Blackpool have brought in five new faces so far this summer. The Seasiders have landed Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph.

They are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend against Barrow away. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Blackpool passed up on chance to sign Portsmouth new boy

Portsmouth new boy Terry Devlin has revealed Blackpool passed up on the chance to sign him a few years ago. The 19-year-old has moved to Fratton Park from Glentoran in this window. He has said, as per The News: “I went to West Ham and I went to Blackpool. Maybe at the time I wasn’t physically up to standard at 15 or 16. You obviously grow over time, though, which I did and I became a better athlete.”

Attacker update

The Seasiders have been linked with a swoop for Blackburn Rovers attacker Jack Vale recently. However, he has picked up an injury with his current club at the moment. His boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has told their club website: “Jack got a muscle injury. He’s coming back from a long injury that’s seen him be away, and that’s disappointing.”

Latest on former players

Former Blackpool winger Sullay Kaikai, who cut ties with MK Dons last month following their relegation to League Two, has been on trial at Rotherham United. He has now had to cut short his spell with the Millers and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a deal by the Championship outfit. Their manager Matt Taylor has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “It was a real shame. He had to go home for personal reasons. The Elche game would have been a good opportunity for him to impress.”