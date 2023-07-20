Blackpool given more away tickets for trip to Barrow this weekend

Blackpool have been given a full allocation of 1,100 for their trip to Barrow this weekend. The Seasiders are taking on the League Two side on Saturday afternoon at Holker Street.

The Tangerines were given an extra 100 tickets earlier this week and they were all quickly snapped up. Their opponents have now made the decision to give them the whole away end which opens the doors for more supporters to make the trip up to Cumbria to support the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool were in action in a behind-closed-doors clash against Wolves on Wednesday at their Academy’s Compton Park training ground. They ended up winning 4-0.

Neil Critchley’s side have also played Southport (won 3-0) and Plymouth Argyle (lost 2-1) as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming League One season. After their trip to Barrow, they have games against Morecambe and Hibernian before their first fixture of the campaign at home to Burton Albion on Saturday 5th August.

Their next opponents have been in decent form over pre-season and are unbeaten. They saw off Preston North End 1-0 at home last Saturday and beat AFC Fylde 2-0 away on Tuesday night.

Prices for Blackpool’s trip to Barrow are as follows:

Adults - £10

Seniors (65+) - £5

18-21 - £5

7-17 - £5

Under 7 - Free