Blackpool continued their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 aggregate win over Premier League Wolves at their Academy’s Compton Park training ground.

Played behind closed doors, the head-to-head consisted of two 60-minutes games. The hosts ran out 2-0 winners in the first fixture, before Neil Critchley’s side secured a 4-0 triumph in the second encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from striker Shayne Lavery, along with Albie Morgan’s first effort for the club and an own goal, saw the Tangerines claim a well-earned double-header win that will boost confidence ahead of the new season.

Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha found the target for an unnamed Wolves side that contained many first-team players.

Critchley named two different starting XIs for his side’s trip to the Midlands, with summer signing Richard O’Donnell the only new addition named in the team for the opening 60-minute game.

The former Rochdale keeper was joined by a host of youth and experience, with the Seasiders including 19-year-old Jack Moore alongside more experienced heads such as James Husband, Callum Connolly and the returning Owen Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second game saw Matthew Pennington, Oliver Norburn, Albie Morgan and Alex Lankshear utilised as they continue to bed themselves into their new surroundings following their arrivals in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of CJ Hamilton, Dominic Thompson, Shayne Lavery and Kenny Dougall were also introduced to the action. And their presence paid off as the visitors netted four times to stun their Premier League hosts.

Hamilton was involved in two of the goals scored, while Morgan set up Lavery for his second of the afternoon, after opening his account for the Tangerines.