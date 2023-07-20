News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Blackpool release two recycled polyester away shirts

Blackpool’s new away kits has been released ahead of the new League One season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
New Blackpool shirts New Blackpool shirts
New Blackpool shirts

Blackpool have released their new Puma away shirts ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Seasiders will sport white and black strips on their travels in the next campaign.

New signings Ollie Norburn and Matthew Pennington have modelled the new jerseys. The Tangerines showed off their new home shirt earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool’s sparkling kits will be on sale to fans from 10am on Friday morning. They have been ethically sourced and responsibly produced with 100% recycled polyester.

The club have called them both away tops instead of one of them being a third kit. Betting company LeoVegas sponsor the adults shirts, whilst Utilita will be on the kids. They are priced at £50 for adults, which is the same as last term, and £35 for juniors.

Most Popular

Blackpool have the chance to wear them in their upcoming pre-season friendlies over the next few weeks. They have clashes coming up against Barrow, Morecambe and Hibernian as they look to ramp up preparations for the new campaign.

Neil Critchley’s side take on Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on the opening day of the campaign on Saturday 5th August. The Tangerines then have Derby County away in the Carabao Cup a few days later.

Related topics:Blackpool