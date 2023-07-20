New Blackpool shirts

Blackpool have released their new Puma away shirts ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Seasiders will sport white and black strips on their travels in the next campaign.

New signings Ollie Norburn and Matthew Pennington have modelled the new jerseys. The Tangerines showed off their new home shirt earlier this month.

Blackpool’s sparkling kits will be on sale to fans from 10am on Friday morning. They have been ethically sourced and responsibly produced with 100% recycled polyester.

The club have called them both away tops instead of one of them being a third kit. Betting company LeoVegas sponsor the adults shirts, whilst Utilita will be on the kids. They are priced at £50 for adults, which is the same as last term, and £35 for juniors.

Blackpool have the chance to wear them in their upcoming pre-season friendlies over the next few weeks. They have clashes coming up against Barrow, Morecambe and Hibernian as they look to ramp up preparations for the new campaign.