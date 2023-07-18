Blackpool transfers: Goalkeeper latest, new face and former players on the move

Blackpool have brought in five new faces so far this summer to bolster their ranks. They have landed Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Albie Morgan, Ollie Norburn and Kyle Joseph.

The transfer window remains open until the end of September for the Seasiders to continue their recruitment drive. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper latest

Blackpool have been linked with a swoop for goalkeeper Jamie Jones following his departure from Wigan Athletic, as per the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop. However, the Tangerines are poised to miss out on this particular deal with the free agent heading to Middlesbrough instead. He has spent the past six years at the DW Stadium.

New development squad addition

The Tangerines have landed attacker Josh Miles from Southport to boost their development side. The 17-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road. He has spent time at the Steven Gerrard Academy in the past.

Former players on the move

Ex-Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham has been snapped up by Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on a free transfer. He became available at the end of the last campaign after the expiration of his contract at Accrington Stanley and has found himself a new home now.

Former Seasiders loan winger Dan Kemp has linked up with Swindon Town on loan from MK Dons. The 24-year-old, who was on the books at Chelsea and West Ham as a youngster, spent time with Hartlepool United last term and scored nine goals in 16 matches for the Pools.

