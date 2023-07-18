Blackpool are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend away at Barrow. The Seasiders were beaten 2-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle in their last outing.

They will be looking to give some of their new signings more minutes to help bed them in. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Shrewsbury Town land midfielder

Shrewsbury Town have signed Nohan Kenneh on loan from Hibernian for the upcoming campaign. The 20-year-old has been given the green light to leave Easter Road on a temporary basis to head back down to England. He rose up through the youth ranks at Leeds United before moving up to Edinburgh 12 months ago.

Port Vale bring in Premier League youngster

Port Vale have acquired young Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster on loan. He has played five times for the Blades’ first-team so far in his career and has had a spell away from Bramall Lane in the National League North with Bradford Park Avenue in the past. The 19-year-old is also an England youth international.

Derby County eye swoop for striker

Derby County are being linked with a move for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes. The veteran is out of favour with the Terriers and is expected to leave in this window. TEAMtalk claim the Rams are leading the race for his signature at the moment as they look to continue their recruitment drive under Paul Warne.

Reading snap up attacker