Where the 8 players who left Blackpool last season are now including Cardiff City, MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle - gallery

A look at where these ex-Blackpool players have ended up going

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Last season ended up being a tough campaign on the pitch for Blackpool as they struggled at the bottom end of the Championship. The Seasiders ended up getting relegated back to League One and have now brought back former boss Neil Critchley as the man they hope can guide them to an immediate return to the second tier.

A whole host of players left the club over the course of last term, both last summer and in the last January transfer window. Here is a look at where they are all nowadays after leaving Blackpool, with a few poised to play their ex-team in the near future...

Josh Bowler

The winger is back at Nottingham Forest after spending time on loan again at Blackpool. Photo: George Wood


Grant Ward

He now plays for Bristol Rovers in League One.


Ethan Robson

The former Sunderland is now in League Two following MK Dons’ relegation. Photo: Alex Pantling


Cameron Antwi

The youngster is on the books at Cardiff City in the Championship. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall


Callum Wright

The 23-year-old is with Plymouth Argyle in the second tier.


Richard Keogh

He has recently been snapped up by Wycombe Wanderers.


Rhys Williams

The centre-back left Bloomfield Road in January after being recalled by Liverpool and has joined Aberdeen recently.


Theo Corbeanu

The Canadian winger, who only went back last winter, has linked up with FC Zurich from Wolves.


