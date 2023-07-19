Where the 8 players who left Blackpool last season are now including Cardiff City, MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle - gallery
A look at where these ex-Blackpool players have ended up going
Last season ended up being a tough campaign on the pitch for Blackpool as they struggled at the bottom end of the Championship. The Seasiders ended up getting relegated back to League One and have now brought back former boss Neil Critchley as the man they hope can guide them to an immediate return to the second tier.
A whole host of players left the club over the course of last term, both last summer and in the last January transfer window. Here is a look at where they are all nowadays after leaving Blackpool, with a few poised to play their ex-team in the near future...