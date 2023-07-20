Blackpool are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend away at Barrow. The Seasiders beat Wolves 4-0 in a behind-closed-doors clash on Wednesday night.

Neil Critchley’s side are making good strides as they prepare for the start of the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Shrewsbury Town striker eyed

Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham has emerged on the radar of Morecambe in League Two, as per a report by the Shropshire Star. The 19-year-old, who spent time in the academy at Leicester City as a youngster, is believed to be wanted by a few clubs on loan ahead of the next campaign. He has made 81 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions to date and has found the net on five occasions.

Reading hand trial to defender

Defender Harlee Dean is on trial at Reading following his departure from Birmingham City at the end of last term, according to Reading Today. The 31-year-old is a free agent at the moment and will be eager to show the Royals what he is all about. He has played for the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, Southampton and Brentford in the past.

Bristol Rovers man wanted

BristolWorld report that Stoke City are keen on signing Bristol Rovers attacker Aaron Collins in this window. The former Wales youth international joined the Gas in 2021 from Forest Green Rovers. He has since scored 34 goals in 103 appearances during his time at the Memorial Ground, 16 of which came last term under Joey Barton.

Stevenage tie up deal