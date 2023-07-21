Blackpool transfers: Goalkeeper finds new club, defender update and ex-winger latest

Blackpool take on Burton Albion on the opening day of the new League One season on Saturday 5th August. The Seasiders have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer.

They have a few more friendlies to get through first before their clash against the Brewers at Bloomfield Road. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Goalkeeper secures move

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been snapped up by Huddersfield Town following his exit from Blackpool. The Welshman has penned a two-year deal with the Championship outfit.

The Terriers’ boss Neil Warnock has told their website: “I’ve always looked at goalkeepers and asked, ‘can they win you points?’ I’ve always liked Chris, as he’s always made crucial saves when we’ve played against him. I think he’s a good character and I like the way that he conducts himself. He’s a good trainer too, and they’re the attributes that I think you need.”

Defender update

Defender Chris Francis, who has been linked with a move to the Seasiders and fellow third tier side Charlton Athletic recently, has emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace in the Premier League. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, who claims the Eagles are ready to snap up the youngster. The 20-year-old is a free agent after cutting ties with AFC Bournemouth at the end of last term.

Rotherham United mull over free agent