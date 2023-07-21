News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

League One news: Bolton Wanderers, Stevenage and Exeter City bring in new faces

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season. The Seasiders will be aiming for an immediate return to the Championship.

They are back in pre-season action this weekend away at League Two side Barrow. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfers news and rumours from around the third tier at the moment...

Stevenage bring in stopper

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Krisztián Hegyi on a season-long loan from West Ham. The 20-year-old, who is a Hungary youth international, has been given the green light to join Steve Evans’ side to get some more experience under his belt. He joined the Hammers back in 2019 and has since been a regular for their Under-21’s side.

Most Popular

Bolton Wanderers land defender

Bolton Wanderers have landed defender Zac Ashworth on loan from West Brom. The centre-back has become the Trotters’ sixth signing of the summer as they gear up for the upcoming campaign. He spent time with Burton Albion last term and played 18 league games for the Brewers.

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers linked with defender

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers are both being linked with a swoop for Celtic defender Bosun Lawal. Football Insider claim the pair are both keen on luring the Hoops’ man down to the Football League in this window. The former Watford man is expected to leave Celtic Park in the near future.

Exeter City acquire free agent

Exeter City have decided to sign Tom Carroll following his trial spell. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has penned a one-year deal with the Grecians. Their boss Gary Caldwell has told their club website: “Tom is someone who has fantastic quality as a player and as a person and he has played at the highest level for a huge club.

Hide Ad

“He has been without a club for a while but has trained hard to find his way back into the game. He wanted to join a team that plays football at a style that suits him and one that he sees is going somewhere, and we are absolutely delighted to get him.”

Related topics:Blackpool