League One news: Bolton Wanderers, Stevenage and Exeter City bring in new faces

Blackpool are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season. The Seasiders will be aiming for an immediate return to the Championship.

They are back in pre-season action this weekend away at League Two side Barrow. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfers news and rumours from around the third tier at the moment...

Stevenage bring in stopper

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Krisztián Hegyi on a season-long loan from West Ham. The 20-year-old, who is a Hungary youth international, has been given the green light to join Steve Evans’ side to get some more experience under his belt. He joined the Hammers back in 2019 and has since been a regular for their Under-21’s side.

Bolton Wanderers land defender

Bolton Wanderers have landed defender Zac Ashworth on loan from West Brom. The centre-back has become the Trotters’ sixth signing of the summer as they gear up for the upcoming campaign. He spent time with Burton Albion last term and played 18 league games for the Brewers.

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers linked with defender

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers are both being linked with a swoop for Celtic defender Bosun Lawal. Football Insider claim the pair are both keen on luring the Hoops’ man down to the Football League in this window. The former Watford man is expected to leave Celtic Park in the near future.

Exeter City acquire free agent

Exeter City have decided to sign Tom Carroll following his trial spell. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has penned a one-year deal with the Grecians. Their boss Gary Caldwell has told their club website: “Tom is someone who has fantastic quality as a player and as a person and he has played at the highest level for a huge club.

