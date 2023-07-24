Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front since bringing back Neil Critchley as manager. They have brought in Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Albie Morgan, Ollie Norburn and Kyle Joseph.

The Tangerines will be eyeing promotion from League One next season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding some of their league rivals...

Carlisle United land defender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United have re-signed Fin Back on loan from Nottingham Forest. The defender, who is 20-years-old, spent time with the Cumbrians last term in League Two and has now returned to Brunton Park. He made 19 appearances for Paul Simpson’s side in the last campaign as they gained promotion.

Shrewsbury Town strike deal

Shrewsbury Town have landed defender Joe Anderson from Sunderland on a temporary basis. He has been given the green light to leave the Black Cats ahead of the new season to get some more experience under his belt. The former Everton man moved to the Stadium of Light last January.

Barnsley let goalkeeper leave

Barnsley goalkeeper Jamie Searle has left for Forest Green Rovers in the fourth tier. The New Zealand international moved to Oakwell last summer after leaving Swansea City and went on to play twice for the Tykes. He will now be looking to compete for the number one spot at the New Lawn.

Cheltenham Town linked with defender