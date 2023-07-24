League One news: Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town strike deals, Barnsley man leaves
Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool ramp up their preparations
Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front since bringing back Neil Critchley as manager. They have brought in Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Albie Morgan, Ollie Norburn and Kyle Joseph.
The Tangerines will be eyeing promotion from League One next season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding some of their league rivals...
Carlisle United land defender
Carlisle United have re-signed Fin Back on loan from Nottingham Forest. The defender, who is 20-years-old, spent time with the Cumbrians last term in League Two and has now returned to Brunton Park. He made 19 appearances for Paul Simpson’s side in the last campaign as they gained promotion.
Shrewsbury Town strike deal
Shrewsbury Town have landed defender Joe Anderson from Sunderland on a temporary basis. He has been given the green light to leave the Black Cats ahead of the new season to get some more experience under his belt. The former Everton man moved to the Stadium of Light last January.
Barnsley let goalkeeper leave
Barnsley goalkeeper Jamie Searle has left for Forest Green Rovers in the fourth tier. The New Zealand international moved to Oakwell last summer after leaving Swansea City and went on to play twice for the Tykes. He will now be looking to compete for the number one spot at the New Lawn.
Cheltenham Town linked with defender
Cheltenham Town are being linked with a move for Stoke City defender Matt Baker after his spell at Newport County during the second-half of last season. He has emerged on the Robins’ radar along with MK Dons and Salford City in the league below, according to Football Insider. The Gloucestershire club have already boosted their defensive department by signing former Premier League centre-back Curtis Davies on a free transfer after his release by Derby County.