Blackpool boss Neil Critchley outlines plan for Morecambe friendly

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley wants to give some players 90 minutes against Morecambe. The Seasiders are looking to ramp up their preparations for the new season as they aim to build up fitness levels.

They beat Barrow 5-0 away last Saturday at Holker Street and played two starting XI’s against the Cumbrian outfit. They play another League Two side in the form of the Shrimps up next and want to give certain individuals more game time.

Blackpool seem to be in a good place fitness-wise and put in an impressive performance last time out. Critchley is pleased with the work that has gone on so far and has told club media: “We’ve been doing lots of double sessions, lots of double football. We did that prior to the Barrow game knowing the players would only be playing 45 minutes.

“Tuesday we are hoping lots of the players will be able to play 90 minutes which they need. Physically we look in a good position so now it is about building on that.

“I said to the players before the (Barrow) game, ‘I’ve got a good feeling about the group’. They have been training well. It will be nice if we have this feeling after this (Morecambe) game again.”

Morecambe were relegated from League One in the last campaign but have managed to keep hold of boss Derek Adams. However, they have lost key striker Cole Stockton to Burton Albion this summer.

