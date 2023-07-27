Blackpool boss provides injury update on new striker signing

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said that the club are hopeful that Kyle Joseph will step up his training schedule imminently. The striker joined the Seasiders from Swansea City following Jerry Yates’ exit.

However, he has arrived with an injury from the Swans and is currently fighting to get back to full fitness. He is yet to feature for his new club over pre-season.

Blackpool have one more friendly to get through this weekend at home to Hibernian. They drew 1-1 away at Morecambe last time out on Tuesday night with attacker Shayne Lavery on the scoresheet.

Critchley has provided this update on Joseph’s fitness to club media: “He came to the club with an injury which we knew. He suffered that at Swansea in the first week of pre-season. We knew that was going to be a rough guide of a few weeks.

“He’s been on the grass doing some ball work and some running. We are hopeful that his return to training will be imminent.”

Blackpool’s first game of the 2023/24 season is at home to Burton Albion on Saturday 5th August. They will be looking to start with a win in front of their own supporters before heading to Derby County in the Carabao Cup a few days later.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Wigan Athletic academy graduate Joseph spent two years with Swansea. He played 12 times for the first-team of the Championship club and was loaned out to Cheltenham Town and most recently Oxford United during his time at the Swansea.com Stadium to get some experience under his belt.

