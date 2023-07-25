Blackpool are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season. Up first for the Seasiders is a home clash against Burton Albion on Saturday 5th August.

They have a couple of friendlies against Morecambe and Hibernian to get through first. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the third tier...

Bolton Wanderers land winger

Bolton Wanderers have signed winger Carlos Mendes Gomes from Premier League new boys Luton Town. The Whites have snapped up the attacker on a three-year deal. He spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town last term and scored nine goals in all competitions.

Peterborough United defender leaves

Peterborough United have sold defender Frankie Kent to Hearts for an undisclosed fee. The centre-back, who is 27-year-old, helped the Posh reach the play-offs in the last campaign. He has now made the move up to Edinburgh for a new chapter in his career.

Barnsley bring in two strikers

Barnsley have completed the permanent signing of attacker Max Watters from Cardiff City. He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Oakwell and has now joined them for good.

The Yorkshire club have also brought in free agent striker Andy Dallas following his departure from Solihull Moors in the National League. He has penned a deal at Oakwell until June 2026.

Shrewsbury Town acquire midfielder

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the arrival of Taylor Perry following his trial spell over pre-season. The 22-year-old rose up through the academy ranks at Wolves and gained experience on loan at Cheltenham Town. He has told the Shrews’ club website: “I’m absolutely delighted to finally get it all signed and done and I can’t wait to get started.

