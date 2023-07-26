News you can trust since 1873
15 free agents who Blackpool could look at this summer including departed Stoke City, Sheffield United and Portsmouth men - gallery

Blackpool are aiming for promotion to the Championship next season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

The door remains open for clubs up and down the country to sign players on free transfers this summer. A whole host of individuals remain available for nothing to Blackpool and the rest of their League One rivals.

Neil Critchley’s side have been busy on the transfer front over recent times and are expected to bring in some more new faces over the course of the next couple of weeks. Here is a look at 15 free agents who Blackpool could look to snap up before the start of the 2023/24 campaign on Saturday 5th August at home to Burton Albion...

1. George Cox, left-back

2. Josh Martin, winger

3. Harlee Dean, centre-back

4. Matty Longstaff, midfielder

5. Luke Matheson

6. Luke Amos, midfielder

7. Sam Clucas, midfielder

8. Jordan Graham, winger

