Blackpool have been busy on the transfer front since their relegation from the Championship. The Tangerines have brought back Neil Critchley this summer.

He will be hoping to guide the team back to the second tier this season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Oxford United bid rejected

Oxford United have had a £400,000 bid rejected by Fleetwood Town for striker Jack Marriott, according to TEAMtalk. The former Derby County man joined the Cod Army in January from Peterborough United and scored eight goals in 21 games for them in all competitions during the second-half of the last campaign. The U’s have a vacancy to fill in attack following the departure of Blackpool new boy Kyle Joseph at the end of last term following the expiration of his loan from Swansea City.

Charlton Athletic land midfielder

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Terry Taylor from Burton Albion. The Wales youth international, who has been on the books at Wolves in the past, has penned a three-year deal with the Addicks. He has told their club website: “It feels amazing. Having a look at the ground, meeting everyone at the training ground, it feels really good so I can’t wait to get going. I think the big thing that sticks out to me was the ambition, his [Dean Holden’s] plan and how he plans to execute it this season and just where the club is headed, in the general direction, I think there’s a really good feel to it.”

Pair leave Wigan Athletic