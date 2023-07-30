Blackpool transfers: Premier League pair linked with Bloomfield Road switch

Blackpool were back in pre-season friendly action this weekend against Hibernian. The Seasiders ran out 3-0 winners at Bloomfield Road.

Shayne Lavery, Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale were all on the scoresheet. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender eyed

Blackpool are being linked with a loan swoop for Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the England youth international, who is 19-years-old, has emerged on Neil Critchley’s radar. He made the move to Villa Park back in 2021 having previously played for Fleetwood Town and he was handed a new deal by the Premier League side earlier this year.

Winger on radar

Nixon has also reported on Patreon that the Tangerines have made a move for Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks ahead of the new season. The attacker spent last term on loan at Bradford City in League Two and helped Mark Hughes’ side reach the play-offs, scoring six goals in 36 games in all competitions.