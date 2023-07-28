League One news: New faces at Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United

Blackpool are back in pre-season action on Saturday at home to Hibernian. The Seasiders drew 1-1 away at Morecambe in their last outing.

Neil Critchley’s side then start the new campaign with a clash against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

New goalkeeper at Peterborough

Peterborough United have boosted their goalkeeping department with the signing of Fynn Talley on a two-year deal. The 20-year-old, who is from London, has linked up with the Posh after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer. Their boss Darren Ferguson has told their club website: “I am happy with the goalkeepers we have at the club. Fynn has done well, he as a lot of potential. We have brought him in from Brighton and he has played a few games for us in pre-season.”

Wigan Athletic land defender

Wigan Athletic have brought back Kelland Watts from Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal. The defender had a stint at the DW Stadium a couple of years ago and has now returned to the Latics for another spell. Shaun Maloney’s side were relegated from the Championship alongside Blackpool last term.

He has said: “I’m obviously buzzing to be back. When it first came about, it was something that I was really looking forward to doing. The last time I was here, it felt like home, so it’s nice to be back home! Straight away, I felt the connection I had with the fans, and I hit the ground running.”

Oxford United bring in winger