Blackpool transfers: Business as usual for target, details of ex-winger trial

Blackpool will be aiming for an immediate return to the Championship next season. The Seasiders were relegated to League One in the last campaign.

They have been active on the transfer front so far this summer. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Comments on midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have been linked with Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon over recent times. The former Annan Athletic man helped the Cumbrians get promoted from League Two last term alongside Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town.

Their assistant manager Gavin Skelton has addressed the speculation and has told their club website: “It’s football, isn’t it. If there’s speculation around certain players it must mean the club and the team is doing well. We’ve had it before, and you carry on as normal. It’s part of the job. You learn with experience not to get too excited about this type of thing.”

Winger trial details

Rotherham United decided against handing former Tangerines winger Sullay Kaikai a contract after his trial spell over pre-season. The former Crystal Palace man, who is 27-years-old, has now been snapped up by Cambridge United in the third tier following his exit from MK Dons.

The Millers’ manager Matt Taylor has opened up about their decision not to land him, as per the Rotherham Advertiser: “I really enjoyed working with Sullay. He’s been a credit to himself and performed really well. If we’d had ten contracts to give out he’d certainly have got one. I expect him to do really well at Cambridge.”

Message sent to youngsters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool development coach Stephen Dobbie is excited for the start of the new season. The Scotsman had a spell in interim charge of the first-team at Bloomfield Road earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad