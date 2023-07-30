Blackpool rounded off their pre-season preparations with a straightforward win against a young Hibs XI at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Shayne Lavery - his sixth of the summer - Kenny Dougall, and Owen Dale after a goalless first half ensured Neil Critchley’s side finished on a high ahead of the Sky Bet League One season opener against Burton Albion.

There were starts for new signings Albie Morgan, Ollie Norburn, and Matt Pennington while fellow recent arrival Rich O’Donnell came off the bench to replace Dan Grimshaw for the final 25 minutes, but Kyle Joseph missed out through injury as expected.

Free-agent Tashan Oakley-Boothe, released by Stoke City this summer, also came off the bench as a trialist.

Given Hibs’ involvement in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday, it was a mostly second-string side that made the trip down to Lancashire, reflected by the inclusion of three 17-year-olds in the starting line-up.

There was also a first appearance in 10 months for Dougall’s compatriot Martin Boyle following a lengthy injury lay-off and the winger was bright in the opening exchanges, forcing a save out of Grimshaw after 11 minutes.

Blackpool’s first real opening came with a quarter of an hour gone when Sonny Carey advanced into the final third, brushed aside visiting defender Riley Harbottle, and pulled his shot just wide of the Hibs goal. Moments later Morgan came close but couldn’t divert CJ Hamilton’s near-post cross on target.

Hibs were also finding chances at a premium but might have had an opener when Reuben McAllister’s ball picked out Elias Melkersen, who was one-on-one with Grimshaw until Marvin Ekpiteta timed his sliding challenge to perfection to take the ball away from the Norwegian forward’s feet as he prepared to pull the trigger in the box.

Ekpiteta then bailed Blackpool out again as he cleared a net-bound header from Dan MacKay off the line from a cross

.At the other end, Lavery skied an effort after a bit of pinball in the box following a corner routine, with the last chance of the half falling to Morgan, whose curling effort was always rising.

The second half began much as the first had ended, with little in the way of goalmouth action bar a half-chance for Jake Beesley, and a lot of scrapping in the middle of the park. But with an hour gone, Lavery was on hand to power a header home from Pennington’s cross, with Hibs ‘keeper Jojo Wollacott unable to keep the ball out of the net.

Carey might have made it two moments later but sent his effort wide .

With 25 minutes remaining, Neil Critchley made multiple changes, with Pennington the only player from the starting XI to stay on the park. Dougall and Tom Trybull were among those to come on and the pair would combine for Blackpool’s second six minutes from time.

The former Norwich City and Blackburn midfielder flighted in a fine ball from a free-kick found the head of Dougall and he made no mistake to double the Seasiders’ lead.

Dougall then turned provider, picking out substitute Dale, who had earlier headed narrowly over, with a sumptuous forward pass that the attacker controlled and then struck sweetly on the volley for the third.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Pennington, Husband, Hamilton, Morgan, Norburn, Carey, Beesley, Lavery.