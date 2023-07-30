Blackpool boss Neil Critchley delivers verdict on squad after Hibernian win

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believes his side are in a good place heading into the new season. It has been a productive pre-season for the Seasiders and they played their final friendly game against Hibernian this weekend.

They ended up winning 3-0 at Bloomfield Road. Shayne Lavery, Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale were all on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Blackpool are now fully focused on their first game of the 2023/24 campaign next Saturday. First up for the Tangerines is a home clash against Burton Albion.

Speaking after their victory over Hibs, Critchley told TangerineTV: “I felt we were just okay in the first half. We still had some good chances, created some good moments and some good moves. But there were still elements of our play that we could have done better with.

“We could have dealt better with their balls in behind and down the channels, and a couple of our throw-ins actually lead to chances for them. There are just a few things we need to brush up on; the basics of the game.

“But generally, throughout the whole performance, some good goals and a clean sheet. We’re in a good position, it feels as though we’re in a good place going into the new season but there are always things we can improve on.”

The manager thinks it has been a useful past few weeks for his players and added: “I’m really pleased with how the players have worked both physically and tactically. They try to implement everything we work on on the training pitch and show them in videos and analysis, on the pitch.

“That’s the process we follow, we keep reflecting, we keep improving. We’ve had good minutes and touch wood, no players have missed more than a day or two of training which is an added bonus, because we put a lot into our training and what we do. Injury-wise we’re in a good place, the squad is in a fit place, and hopefully we can see the benefit of that on Saturday.”