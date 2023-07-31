Blackpool enjoyed a 3-0 win over Hibernian at the weekend to round off their pre-season before focus fully shifts to their 2023/24 League One season. The Seasiders will be hoping that their strong run of form, teamed up with their summer recruitment will deliver them a boost following their relegation last season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Neil Critchley’s Blackpool and their new rivals this season as they prepare for an exciting and demanding run.

Tangerines bid for young winger

Blackpool are looking to further bolster their attacking options this summer, as they have put in a £500,000 offer for Crystal Palace’s Scott Banks. That’s according to Alan Nixon on Patreon, who reports that the Tangerines are looking to get a deal finalised quickly as the winger is also receiving interest from Stockport County.

There were high hopes at Palace for Banks to break into the first team, with Patrick Vieira confirming the youngster would spend time with the squad. The former Eagles boss lauded him as “a really smart kid” back in 2021 but the 21-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Palace and his contract runs out next summer.

Reading want new midfielder

Fellow League One newcomers Reading are meandering their way through a tricky summer window due to their ongoing transfer embargo. However, they are still keen on bringing in Tivonge Rushesha as a new recruit in order to pack out their midfield, according to journalist Ji-Min Lee.