Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One regarding some of Blackpool’s league rivals

Blackpool have brought in six new faces so far this summer. The Tangerines have the chance to sign more players before the end of the transfer window on 1st September.

Clubs across League One have been busy over recent times following the start of the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the league...

New face at Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed Alex Robertson on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City. The midfielder, who is an Australia international with two caps under his belt, has been given the green light to leave the Etihad Stadium to get some experience under his belt at Fratton Park. He has spent time away from Pep Guardiola’s side at Ross County up in Scotland in the past.

Northampton Town loan in goalkeeper

Northampton Town have brought in goalkeeper Max Thompson from Newcastle United on loan. The 19-year-old has joined the Cobblers on a temporary basis until January. He has been on the books at St. James’ Park since the age of 11 and has risen up through the academy ranks of the North East outfit.

Reading land defender

Reading have completed the signing of defender Tyler Bindon from MLS club Los Angeles FC. The USA youth international has penned a two-year deal with the Royals. Ruben Selles’ side were beaten 1-0 on the opening day of the new third tier season at home to Peterborough United.

Shrewsbury Town secure contract deal