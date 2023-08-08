Blackpool-linked striker joins Derby County ahead of Carabao Cup clash

Blackpool-linked striker Martyn Waghorn has been snapped up by Derby County ahead of the Seasiders’ Carabao Cup clash against the Rams. The Tangerines make the trip to Pride Park on the back of their 2-0 home win over Burton Albion on the opening day of the new League One season over the weekend.

Neil Critchley has the opportunity to further bolster his ranks before the end of the transfer window on 1st September. He has brought in six new faces so far this summer to boost his squad.

Blackpool lost key striker Jerry Yates to Swansea City last month and although Kyle Joseph has arrived to replace him, it is still likely they will bring in at least one other option up top. Waghorn was reportedly on the radar following his exit from Coventry City at the end of the last campaign.

However, he has now re-joined Derby on a free transfer. The attacker spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town during the second-half of last term.

After putting pen-to-paper with the Rams, he has said: “I’m delighted to be back to be honest. It’s been a strange couple of weeks being in and around the place but I’m over the moon to get it over the line and I’m ready to get going now.

“The vision of the club and where we need to be and where we all want to be. Obviously I’ve got great history with the place but the chance of being successful here appeals.

“I’m a different player now, a different person and hopefully I can use all my experience to help the team to get back to where we want to be. There’s no greater incentive then being in front of these fans and my family week in and week out.”