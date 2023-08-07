Blackpool started the 2023/24 season with a win at home to Burton Albion over the weekend. Striker Shayne Lavery scored twice for the hosts.

The Seasiders are back in action on Tuesday night with an away trip to Derby County in the Carabao Cup. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Derby County bid rejected

Derby have had a loan bid rejected by Sheffield Wednesday for striker Michael Smith, according to The Star. The Rams are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements as they prepare for their cup clash against Blackpool but will have to look at alternative options. Smith, who moved to Hillsborough last year from Rotherham United, still has another couple of years left on his contract in South Yorkshire.

Midfielder eyed by trio

Reading, Portsmouth and Derby are all in the frame to land Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir on loan, according to the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter. The 21-year-old, who is an England youth international, had a loan spell at Morecambe last term in the third tier and scored 11 goals in all competitions. He signed for the Seagulls back in 2020 from Wigan Athletic and has also had a temporary spell away at Cambridge United in the past.

Derby in striker talks

Derby are in talks with striker Billy Sharp following his exit from Sheffield United earlier this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 37-year-old is a free agent after cutting ties with the Blades when his contract expired at the end of June. Rotherham United have been linked with him as well.

Carlisle United in hunt for new goalkeeper