The defender went off during the second half of the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

After the match, Critchley provided more information on what forced Pennington off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He just felt his groin a little bit at half time but he said he was okay to continue,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"Hopefully it’s not too serious, we just brought him off as a bit of a precaution.”

A first half brace from Shayne Lavery helped the Tangerines pick up their opening day victory.

Critchley was pleased to see the attacker make the bright start to the campaign.

"Shayne does what Shayne does,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a goalscorer and a real threat. I’m delighted for him because he’s a selfless boy and works for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got to provide the right kind of style to suit him, and if we do then you can see what he’s capable of.

"He’s up and running and that’s important for any striker.”

The Blackpool boss was also pleased with some of the work done in other areas during the victory over Burton.

"We’ve got ability and goals in midfield,” he added.

"We’ve got people who can control the game- there’s a good balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look and Kenny (Dougall) and Matty (Virtue) coming off the bench, and they’re too good performers as well.

"We’ve got good options but we are always looking to improve and get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In defence, there was only really the one opportunity which we gave them, I don’t really think Burton had any other chance to score.

"There was the odd shot from distance, but I don’t really remember Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) having a save to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As important as it is for Shayne to score, it’s good for the defenders to keep a clean.

"I say to the players, everyone is responsible for everything on the pitch- we play as a team.”