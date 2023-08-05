News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury update and praises key man in the Seasiders' victory over Burton Albion

Neil Critchley hopes Matthew Pennington’s injury will prove not to be too serious.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 20:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 22:31 BST

The defender went off during the second half of the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

After the match, Critchley provided more information on what forced Pennington off.

"He just felt his groin a little bit at half time but he said he was okay to continue,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"Hopefully it’s not too serious, we just brought him off as a bit of a precaution.”

A first half brace from Shayne Lavery helped the Tangerines pick up their opening day victory.

Critchley was pleased to see the attacker make the bright start to the campaign.

"Shayne does what Shayne does,” he stated.

"He’s a goalscorer and a real threat. I’m delighted for him because he’s a selfless boy and works for the team.

"We’ve got to provide the right kind of style to suit him, and if we do then you can see what he’s capable of.

"He’s up and running and that’s important for any striker.”

The Blackpool boss was also pleased with some of the work done in other areas during the victory over Burton.

"We’ve got ability and goals in midfield,” he added.

"We’ve got people who can control the game- there’s a good balance.

"You look and Kenny (Dougall) and Matty (Virtue) coming off the bench, and they’re too good performers as well.

"We’ve got good options but we are always looking to improve and get better.

"In defence, there was only really the one opportunity which we gave them, I don’t really think Burton had any other chance to score.

"There was the odd shot from distance, but I don’t really remember Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) having a save to make.

"As important as it is for Shayne to score, it’s good for the defenders to keep a clean.

"I say to the players, everyone is responsible for everything on the pitch- we play as a team.”

The Seasiders return to action on Tuesday night as they take on Derby County at Pride Park in the first round of the League Cup.

