Shayne Lavery’s brace inside the opening 21 minutes was enough for the Seasiders to start the campaign with three points.

Despite taking some positives from the win, Critchley states his side became complacent after the break.

"I have to say I wasn’t far off fuming in the second half,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"I thought in the first half we were very good, we got two goals and had other good opportunities as well- we were comfortable.

"We were threatening and up in their final third quite often, and apart from Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) saving a deflected shot from distance, they didn’t really get near our penalty area.

"After the break it was almost like we had forgotten how to win games, we allowed them back into it.

"We became a bit complacent and weren’t ruthless enough, so we need to improve on that- we just lost our way

"When I’ve calmed down and I reflect on it, it’s three points and a clean sheet.

"It is important psychologically for the group that after last season that we get a good start.”

At full time of the game at Bloomfield Road, Critchley enjoyed a special fist pump moment with the Blackpool fans.

"I loved it,” he added.

"It’s a special feeling- I’ve missed.

"The supporters are incredible.

"For me personally to feel that means a lot, it’s great to be back.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t enjoy it, but people who know me, know I’m quite reserved.

"It’s not about me, it’s about the team, the supporters and the football club.

"Having that connection with the fans is really important, I love that.

"I can’t lie and say I don’t like it- I really enjoy it, because it means we’ve won a game of football as well.

"It also means a lot to the supporters.

"Everyone cares about this football club and wants it to do well- and I’m no different.

"To have over 10,000 here today is brilliant considering the weather as well, it was a great effort.