The home fans inside Bloomfield enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, with the Seasiders marking Neil Critchley’s first game back in charge with a win.

Shayne Lavery’s first half brace proved to be enough to claim the three points.

Here are some of the talking points:

Blackpool celebrate Shayne Lavery's opener (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

On the front foot

The Seasiders nearly had the perfect start to the season, with Jake Beesley slotting past Jamal Blackman after less than a minute.

Fortunately for the visitors, the linesman’s flag was raised.

Nonetheless it demonstrated an early energy from Critchley’s side, and it certainly got the fans behind them.

The midfielders trio of Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan and Sonny Carey for the way they linked the defence and attack.

The second half performance may not have been as strong as the first, but it was still an overall positive day.

Lavery’s double

It was a fantastic start to the season for Lavery.

For his first goal of the game, he just needed to be alert, with the ball coming to him in space for a close-range finish.

Meanwhile, his second was impressive in every department.

The 24-year-old worked hard to win the ball back from the Burton defence, before running through on goal and producing a delicious chip over Jamal Blackman.

Lavery’s goals this season could be crucial for the Seasiders, so an impressive opening game will only boost his confidence.

Excessive added time

Across the EFL we saw long periods of stoppage time at the end of both halves.

As seen at both the men’s and women’s World Cups, referees will be keeping a stern eye on the clock this season to ensure maximum football.

It will no doubt become the new norm, but it was strange to see seven minutes added at the end of the first half when it didn’t really feel like it was merited.

Of course, time wasting is often a problem and we want as much football as possible, but it does seem excessive to account for every second.