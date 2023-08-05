News you can trust since 1873
Shayne Lavery scores brace as Blackpool start League One campaign with victory over Burton Albion

Blackpool kicked off the new League One season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read

Shayne Lavery scored a brace for the Seasiders, in Neil Critchley’s first competitive game back in charge of the club.

A number of players stood out for the Tangerines and played a key part in the win.

After less than a minute into the game, the Seasiders thought they had taken the lead.

Shayne Lavery scored a brace (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Shayne Lavery scored a brace (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Shayne Lavery scored a brace (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
The ball was played through to Jake Beesley, who slotted past Jamal Blackman, but the flag was raised, with the attacker just offside.

The Tangerines continued to look bright throughout the early stages, and got their reward in the 19th minute.

Ollie Norburn played a nice pass into the box for Albie Morgan, who did well to keep the move alive.

The ball eventually became loose and fell into the path of Lavery, who finished from close-range.

Just over five minutes later, the attacker scored his second of the afternoon.

The 24-year-old won the ball back from the Burton defence, before running through and chipping the keeper to make it 2-0.

Morgan also tried his luck from distance to try and extend the lead further, with Blackman forced into a save at his front post.

During the seven minutes of first half stoppage time, Dan Grimshaw was truly tested for the first time.

Joe Powell tried his luck from distance for Burton, with the Blackpool keeper just about tipping the ball over the bar.

The Seasiders were handed a blow at the start of the second half, as Matthew Pennington was forced off through injury, with Oliver Casey coming on to replace him.

Burton’s best chance of the game came the way of Josh Gordon.

With the attacker running through on goal, Marvin Ekpiteta did just about enough to block the ball behind.

Meanwhile, Powell tried his luck again from distance, but Grimshaw was able to get his full body behind the ball to easily stop the effort.

Despite a few half chances, Blackpool were able to see out the victory in a comfortable manner.

Critchley’s side return to action on Tuesday night as they take on Derby County in the first round of the League Cup.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Matt Pennington (55’), Ollie Norburn (88’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey (75’), Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Olly Casey (55’), Dom Thompson, Andy Lyons, Kenny Dougall (75’), Matty Virtue (88’), Owen Dale (75’).

