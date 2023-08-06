Blackpool were victorious on the opening day of the new League One season. They beat Burton Albion 2-0 after a brace by Shayne Lavery.

Next up for the Seasiders is a Carabao Cup away trip to Derby County on Tuesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the third tier...

Barnsley snap up defender

Barnsley have signed defender Maël de Gevigney from Nîmes Olympique for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old, who is from France, has penned a three-year deal at Oakwell with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that. His new side beat Port Vale 7-0 this weekend to start life under new boss Neill Collins.

Charlton Athletic secure contract deal

Midfielder Karoy Anderson has signed a new contract at Charlton Athletic after impressing over pre-season. He has put pen-to-paper until the summer of 2027 at The Valley. The Addicks beat London rivals Leyton Orient 1-0 on Saturday with midfielder George Dobson on the scoresheet.

Wigan Athletic man departs

James McClean has cut ties with Wigan Athletic and has joined ambitious League Two side Wrexham. The Republic of Ireland international has made 553 appearances in his career to date and has scored 69 goals. He has played for the likes of Sunderland, West Brom and Stoke City in the past as well.

Portsmouth want Chelsea man