Blackpool transfers: Updates on three targets, former boss eyes return

Blackpool secured all three points on the opening day of the new League One season this weekend. The Seasiders beat Burton Albion 2-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Striker Shayne Lavery was on the scoresheet twice. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker update

Blackpool-linked Martyn Waghorn is poised to sign for Derby County on a free transfer, as per a report by DerbyshireLive. The 33-year-old, who was released by Coventry City earlier this summer, has been training with the Rams over recent times. He is now set to put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Rams as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Winger latest

The Seasiders are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks in this transfer window. However, in this latest update by reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Scotsman has now emerged on the radar of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. He spent the last campaign on loan at Bradford City in League Two and helped the Bantams reach the play-offs under Mark Hughes.

Midfielder shines

Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon, who has been a target for Blackpool recently, scored for the Cumbrians this weekend. They drew 1-1 against Fleetwood Town at Brunton Park to kick-start the new campaign. Paul Simpson’s side have managed to keep hold of their main man for now.

Former boss eyes return

Former Tangerines boss Michael Appleton is eyeing a return to the game in the near future. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he has said: “I’ve got no doubt I’ll be successful and as a manager all you want is a chance. I’m not asking for the biggest budget. I know the players out there and I’ve managed in three of the four leagues.